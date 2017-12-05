Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on December 5, 2017 – 11:43 am

Over the past 32 years, North Tonawanda native, Robert Beach, has made numerous memories as a Buffalo Bills Season Ticket Member. From attending three Super Bowls, to traveling to away games in Indianapolis or Nashville, Beach has remained a dedicated and loyal fan.

All it took for Beach to fall in love with the idea of being a Bills Season Ticket Member, was one look at a perfect pair of seats on the upper deck of the 35-yard line back in 1986.

“We just had to take them,” stated Beach.

Since then, Beach has shared his love for the Bills with those around him. From watching the first season opener with his cousin, to attending current games with his son who sits beside him and his daughter who sits a few rows back, Beach views game days as an opportunity to spend quality time with his loved ones.

Throughout the years, Beach has cherished his time as a Bills fan. When he reminisces on moments such as Buffalo’s first Super Bowl appearance and the day his daughter took her wedding pictures in the ADPRO Sports Training Center, he is filled with happiness.

Beach has also enjoyed cheering on his all-time favorite players, quarterbacks Joe Ferguson and Jim Kelly, as well as his current favorite player, defensive tackle Kyle Williams.

“He is the epitome of what these guys should be,” stated Beach of Williams. “He’s just a class act all the way around.”

If he were to pick his favorite part about Sundays at New Era Field, it would be the one-of-a-kind atmosphere and the tailgates with his family and friends.

“Watching the players on the sideline, whopping and hollering, sends a chill down your spine,” stated Beach.

As a Season Ticket Member, Beach appreciates the many perks that accompany his membership. His favorite benefit is his personal Account Representative.

Congratulations, Robert!

The Buffalo Bills would like to thank Robert for his many years of being a dedicated Bills Season Ticket Member and our Season Ticket Member of the Game. In addition to Robert being selected as a Season Ticket Member of the Game, he received two pregame on-field passes to the Bills versus Patriots game on Dec. 3, a club seat upgrade, an autographed item and select 2017 Bills merchandise.

If you would like to nominate a Season Ticket Member of the Game, please fill out the form located here.