Colts down Moncrief, Melvin on Wed.Posted by on December 6, 2017 – 4:00 pm
The Colts have been experiencing a shortage at cornerback of late and it continued on Wednesday. Already without Pierre Desir, who was placed on injured reserve, fellow CB Rashaan Melvin is week-to-week with a hand injury. Melvin did not practice Wednesday leaving the Colts with three rookie corners and a couple of second-year corners with limited starting experience.
WR Donte Moncrief did not practice either due to an ankle injury. He was reportedly seen at practice in a walking boot. Starting C Ryan Kelly did return on a limited basis from a concussion.
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|WR
|Donte Moncrief
|Ankle
|CB
|Rashaan Melvin
|Hand
|TE
|Darrell Daniels
|Hamstring
|C
|Mike Person
|Ankle
|DT
|Johnathan Hankins
|Chest
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|DT
|Hassan Ridgeway
|Shoulder
|C
|Ryan Kelly
|Concussion
Tags: Colts injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills