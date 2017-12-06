Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 6, 2017 – 4:00 pm

The Colts have been experiencing a shortage at cornerback of late and it continued on Wednesday. Already without Pierre Desir, who was placed on injured reserve, fellow CB Rashaan Melvin is week-to-week with a hand injury. Melvin did not practice Wednesday leaving the Colts with three rookie corners and a couple of second-year corners with limited starting experience.

WR Donte Moncrief did not practice either due to an ankle injury. He was reportedly seen at practice in a walking boot. Starting C Ryan Kelly did return on a limited basis from a concussion.