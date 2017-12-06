Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 6, 2017 – 3:31 pm

We already knew that QB Tyrod Taylor would be missing Wednesday’s practice and that RB Travaris Cadet would not practice as he’s in the concussion protocol, but Kyle Williams was a new addition to the Bills injury report.

Williams did not practice due to a groin injury. Joining him was fellow defensive lineman Eddie Yarbrough, who has a chest injury that initially cropped up last week. He was still able to play in last Sunday’s game. Yarbrough is in line to start with Shaq Lawson moving to injured reserve on Tuesday.

Limited in practice were Kelvin Benjamin, Cordy Glenn and Tre’Davious White among others. Here’s a look at the full injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

RB Travaris Cadet – concussion

TE Charles Clay – knee

G John Miller – ankle

QB Tyrod Taylor – knee

DE Eddie Yarbrough – chest

DT Kyle Williams – groin

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

CB Leonard Johnson – knee

FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring

CB Tre’Davious White – concussion

FULL PRACTICE

OT Seantrel Henderson – back

RB LeSean McCoy – knee