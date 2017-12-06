Inside The Bills

Kyle, Cadet, Yarbrough don’t practicePosted by on December 6, 2017 – 3:31 pm
We already knew that QB Tyrod Taylor would be missing Wednesday’s practice and that RB Travaris Cadet would not practice as he’s in the concussion protocol, but Kyle Williams was a new addition to the Bills injury report.
Williams did not practice due to a groin injury. Joining him was fellow defensive lineman Eddie Yarbrough, who has a chest injury that initially cropped up last week. He was still able to play in last Sunday’s game. Yarbrough is in line to start with Shaq Lawson moving to injured reserve on Tuesday.
Limited in practice were Kelvin Benjamin, Cordy Glenn and Tre’Davious White among others. Here’s a look at the full injury report.
DID NOT PRACTICE
RB Travaris Cadet – concussion
TE Charles Clay – knee
G John Miller – ankle
QB Tyrod Taylor – knee
DE Eddie Yarbrough – chest
DT Kyle Williams – groin
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
CB Leonard Johnson – knee
FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring
CB Tre’Davious White – concussion
FULL PRACTICE
OT Seantrel Henderson – back
RB LeSean McCoy – knee
