Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on December 6, 2017 – 11:09 am

During Buffalo’s Week 13 matchup against the New England Patriots, the Bills recognized the Matt Urban Hope Center as the One Buffalo Organization of the Game. In honor of the organization’s contributions and commitment to enriching our community, Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor presented the group with a commemorative game ball. Additionally, the Matt Urban Hope Center will receive a donation.

With input from the players, the Buffalo Bills will continue to celebrate a different local organization at each home game this season.

Congratulations!