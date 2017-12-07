Inside The Bills

Benjamin, White practice fully; Kyle sits againPosted by on December 7, 2017 – 3:13 pm
The news was good for Kelvin Benjamin and Tre’Davious White on Thursday. Benjamin was a full participant at practice as was White, who is not out of the concussion protocol and medically cleared for Sunday. For Benjamin it’s been difficult waiting to return to the lineup, but he’s encouraged he’ll be able to do so this week.
“I can’t wait, I just want to play ball, just finish out strong this season,” Benjamin said. “I can’t wait though, I’m anxious. I think me, the coaches, the training staff, we’re just going to come to a decision at the end of the week. We’re just taking it day by day, just taking it slow.”
Benjamin was limited on Wednesday.
Travaris Cadet was also back on the practice field and was limited as he remains in the concussion protocol.
“Still in the protocol,” said McDermott of Cadet. “He was out there going through it and he seemed like he came out okay at this point.”
Kyle Williams did not practice however, for a second straight day with a groin injury putting his status for Sunday in doubt a bit. Seantrel Henderson also had a setback with his back injury and did not practice Thursday.
Here’s the team’s Thursday injury report.
DID NOT PRACTICE
OT Seantrel Henderson – back
G John Miller – ankle
DT Kyle Williams – groin
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Travaris Cadet – concussion
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
G Richie Incognito – rest
CB Leonard Johnson – knee
QB Tyrod Taylor – knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
TE Charles Clay – knee
DT DeAndre Coleman – knee
RB LeSean McCoy – knee
FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring
CB Tre’Davious White – concussion
DE Eddie Yarbrough – chest
