Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 7, 2017 – 3:13 pm

The news was good for Kelvin Benjamin and Tre’Davious White on Thursday. Benjamin was a full participant at practice as was White, who is not out of the concussion protocol and medically cleared for Sunday. For Benjamin it’s been difficult waiting to return to the lineup, but he’s encouraged he’ll be able to do so this week.

“I can’t wait, I just want to play ball, just finish out strong this season,” Benjamin said. “I can’t wait though, I’m anxious. I think me, the coaches, the training staff, we’re just going to come to a decision at the end of the week. We’re just taking it day by day, just taking it slow.”

Benjamin was limited on Wednesday.

Travaris Cadet was also back on the practice field and was limited as he remains in the concussion protocol.

“Still in the protocol,” said McDermott of Cadet. “He was out there going through it and he seemed like he came out okay at this point.”

Kyle Williams did not practice however, for a second straight day with a groin injury putting his status for Sunday in doubt a bit. Seantrel Henderson also had a setback with his back injury and did not practice Thursday.

Here’s the team’s Thursday injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

OT Seantrel Henderson – back

G John Miller – ankle

DT Kyle Williams – groin

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Travaris Cadet – concussion

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

G Richie Incognito – rest

CB Leonard Johnson – knee

QB Tyrod Taylor – knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

TE Charles Clay – knee

DT DeAndre Coleman – knee

RB LeSean McCoy – knee

FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring

CB Tre’Davious White – concussion

DE Eddie Yarbrough – chest