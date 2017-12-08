Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on December 8, 2017 – 9:21 am

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is proud to announce that Jason LeMay from New Hampshire, has won the 50-50 raffle from the Bills-Patriots game. The jackpot was $110,289, with a winning ticket for $55,145.

Though LeMay buys 50-50 raffle tickets at each sporting event he attends, he was in complete disbelief that he actually won.

“I couldn’t believe it,” stated LeMay.

LeMay plans to use the money to buy his wife a new car.

Congratulations, Jason!