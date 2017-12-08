 

Inside The Bills

50-50 raffle winner from Bills-Patriots game announced

Posted by Megan Zenger on December 8, 2017 – 9:21 am

50-50 winner patriots

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is proud to announce that Jason LeMay from New Hampshire, has won the 50-50 raffle from the Bills-Patriots game. The jackpot was $110,289, with a winning ticket for $55,145.

Though LeMay buys 50-50 raffle tickets at each sporting event he attends, he was in complete disbelief that he actually won.

“I couldn’t believe it,” stated LeMay.

LeMay plans to use the money to buy his wife a new car.

Congratulations, Jason!


Tags: ,
Posted in Inside the Bills, Off the Field