Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 8, 2017 – 6:01 pm

Colts C Ryan Kelly was expected to be available for Sunday’s game, having just a couple of tests remaining to pass this week before he was cleared from the concussion protocol. On Friday, however that did not happen. Kelly has been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Complicating matters for the Colts is Kelly’s backup, Mike Person is questionable for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Third on the Colts depth chart at center is Anthony Fabiano. Fabiano has appeared in five career NFL games with one start.