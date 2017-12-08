Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 8, 2017 – 12:13 pm

Here are your questions:

Is there any indication that Dennison Is on the hot seat?

Del Smith

@delsmithmusic

CB: I don’t get that sense right now. The performance and production of the offense will be reviewed and evaluated at the end of the season by head coach Sean McDermott. As I see it the key in the evaluation of the offense was whether it was held back by the play at quarterback or by the play calling of the coordinator. It could very well be a combination of both.

There are other factors as well. The constant churn at wide receiver due to in season additions and injuries. The offensive line having a hard time changing to a completely different blocking scheme from the one they had a lot of success in a year ago.

The future direction of the offense will hinge on where McDermott felt they came up short and why and what parties were most responsible for those shortcomings.

Do you think Bills will make playoffs? Yes or No?

Charles Barber

@bubbabarber77

CB: The AFC playoff picture is too convoluted to give a yes or no answer. With four games to play, the Wild Card spots are a jumble at best. Three different teams could still win the AFC West. The Bills obviously want the Chargers to win the West, so they don’t have to worry about the head-to-head tiebreaker with that team, knowing they have head-to-head edges over Oakland and Kansas City in a Wild Card tiebreaker scenario.

I did see that Football Outsiders in the playoff simulations had the Bills with a 43 percent chance of making the playoffs if they finish 9-7 with their only loss coming at New England. If they finish 8-8 they reach the playoffs in less than one percent of their simulations.

I think that pretty much paints the picture right now. It’ll be an uphill battle, which is usually the case when you need help from other teams.

With the addition of Benjamin will the Bills start throwing the ball more? That would help open McCoy

Why am I

@AlwaysN_Trouble

CB: I think assuming the Bills will throw more with Benjamin in the lineup is a bit of an oversimplification. This is a team that remains rooted in a run-first philosophy and understandably so. With Benjamin on the field there will be more opportunities for the Bills to make plays in the pass game because he’s capable of making a play even when he’s covered due to his length alone.

But his insertion into the lineup won’t dramatically change the run-pass tendencies. It just gives them a more reliable option. That could increase pass attempts to a degree, but I don’t see a sharp increase overall.

Any news on why Henderson isn’t playing? He has to be better than mills

Hayden Ricci

@haydenricci

CB: Well as for right now, Henderson had a setback this week with a back injury and may not even be available. When he was active and in the lineup as a sixth lineman or tackle eligible the last couple of weeks head coach Sean McDermott had this to say about Henderson.

“I think he’s done a good job,” said McDermott. “He’s obviously a big body that has some power and length to him. So he protects the quarterback well and can fire off the ball and move the line of scrimmage. He’s done a good job for us so far.”

I think Henderson’s five-game suspension really set him back in terms of consideration in unseating any starting tackle. He served as the swing tackle the last few weeks, but now with this back injury he’s got another setback to get through.

He’ll be an interesting decision for this coaching staff in the offseason. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent. He has uncommon athleticism for the position and great length and strength, but his opportunities have been limited.

I know one team that would scoop him up immediately in free agency and that’s Jacksonville. Henderson was a pick Marrone got to make at the end of the draft by former GM Doug Whaley back in 2014.

With Charles Clay’s knee issues and contract size will the bills move on due to “availability issues”? And when would the best time to do so be?

Schmian Schmampbell

@comedianian98

CB: For an offense that doesn’t exactly have a bounty of consistent playmaking weapons it’d be hard to part with Charles Clay going forward. His cap figure actually holds steady for the remainder of his contract. It was $9M this year and will be the same next year and the year after that. Knowing the cap itself will likely go up $10-12M each of the next two years, his hit in terms of percentage of Buffalo’s cap is lessened each year.

While the new front office has made it clear they’re not shy about cutting what they feel are not good values on their roster, it’d be hard to say that about Clay, who even now despite missing three games, still leads the team in receiving yards. If your top tight end is still producing better than any receiver on your roster in a year where your pass game is struggling I think it only emphasizes his value all the more to your offense. That’s a reason to keep him as I see it.