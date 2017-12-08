Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 8, 2017 – 2:54 pm

The Indianapolis Colts will not have their two starting cornerbacks on Sunday.

Already without Pierre Desir, who went on injured reserve earlier this week with a shoulder injury, the Colts also ruled CB Rashaan Melvin out with a hand injury. That leaves the Colts secondary with five cornerbacks who have a combined four games of NFL experience, which includes three rookies. Two of those rookies, Kenny Moore and Quincy Wilson are expected to start.

Also out is WR Donte Moncrief with an ankle injury. TE Darrell Daniels is also out with a hamstring injury.