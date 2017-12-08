Taylor, Kyle among 5 listed as questionablePosted by on December 8, 2017 – 2:48 pm
It was no surprise to see Tyrod Taylor listed as questionable on Buffalo’s injury report. Joining him however, were Kyle Williams and Leonard Johnson.
Cordy Glenn and Seantrel Henderson are also listed as questionable. Henderson appears to be less likely to dress after he was unable to practice on Thursday and Friday. Glenn was limited each of the last two days.
Taylor will be a game time decision.
OUT
G John Miller – ankle
QUESTIONABLE
OT Cordy Glenn – foot-ankle
OT Seantrel Henderson – back
CB Leonard Johnson – knee
QB Tyrod Taylor – knee
DT Kyle Williams – groin
Tags: Bills injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills