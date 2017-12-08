Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 8, 2017 – 2:48 pm

It was no surprise to see Tyrod Taylor listed as questionable on Buffalo’s injury report. Joining him however, were Kyle Williams and Leonard Johnson.

Cordy Glenn and Seantrel Henderson are also listed as questionable. Henderson appears to be less likely to dress after he was unable to practice on Thursday and Friday. Glenn was limited each of the last two days.

Taylor will be a game time decision.

OUT

G John Miller – ankle

QUESTIONABLE

OT Cordy Glenn – foot-ankle

OT Seantrel Henderson – back

CB Leonard Johnson – knee

QB Tyrod Taylor – knee

DT Kyle Williams – groin