WR Moncrief not looking good for ColtsPosted by on December 8, 2017 – 9:18 am
The Colts could be without one of their primary passing weapons on Sunday against the Bills. WR Donte Moncrief failed to practice for a second straight day on Thursday due to an ankle injury. Starting CB Rashaan Melvin is not expected to be in the lineup Sunday either as he’s week to week with a hand injury.
Starting RT Denzelle Good did not practice Thursday due to illness.
The good news for the Colts is it looks like starting C Ryan Kelly is ready to return to the lineup from a concussion.
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|WR
|Donte Moncrief
|Ankle
|CB
|Rashaan Melvin
|Hand
|TE
|Darrell Daniels
|Hamstring
|C
|Mike Person
|Ankle
|T/G
|Denzelle Good
|Illness
|RB
|Frank Gore
|Rest
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|DT
|Hassan Ridgeway
|Shoulder
|DT
|Johnathan Hankins
|Chest
|Full Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|C
|Ryan Kelly
|Concussion
Tags: Colts injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills