Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 8, 2017 – 9:18 am

The Colts could be without one of their primary passing weapons on Sunday against the Bills. WR Donte Moncrief failed to practice for a second straight day on Thursday due to an ankle injury. Starting CB Rashaan Melvin is not expected to be in the lineup Sunday either as he’s week to week with a hand injury.

Starting RT Denzelle Good did not practice Thursday due to illness.

The good news for the Colts is it looks like starting C Ryan Kelly is ready to return to the lineup from a concussion.