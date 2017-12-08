Inside The Bills

 

WR Moncrief not looking good for Colts

Posted by Chris Brown on December 8, 2017 – 9:18 am

The Colts could be without one of their primary passing weapons on Sunday against the Bills. WR Donte Moncrief failed to practice for a second straight day on Thursday due to an ankle injury. Starting CB Rashaan Melvin is not expected to be in the lineup Sunday either as he’s week to week with a hand injury.

Starting RT Denzelle Good did not practice Thursday due to illness.

The good news for the Colts is it looks like starting C Ryan Kelly is ready to return to the lineup from a concussion.

Did Not Participate in Practice
Pos. Player Injury
WR Donte Moncrief Ankle
CB Rashaan Melvin Hand
TE Darrell Daniels Hamstring
C Mike Person Ankle
T/G Denzelle Good Illness
RB Frank Gore Rest
Limited Participation in Practice
Pos. Player Injury
DT Hassan Ridgeway Shoulder
DT Johnathan Hankins Chest
Full Participation in Practice
Pos. Player Injury
C Ryan Kelly Concussion

