Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 10, 2017 – 9:58 am

By now most Bills fans know that no other NFL club has given up more points than the Colts this season. Not only have they given up a league-leading 330 points in 12 games this season, their point differential of minus-125 ranks 31st in the league.

The Colts have been outscored in every quarter but the second quarter this season, where they’ve scored 10 more points (89) than they’ve given up (79). Their problem quarter is the fourth. Indianapolis has been outscored by an astounding 92 points.

That’s a franchise worst for the Colts. Since 2000, only the 2005 Texans (-95) and 2007 Rams (-107) fared worse in terms of point differential come the final stanza in a game.

The Bills have outscored their opponents 90 to 68 in the fourth quarter. In fact the fourth quarter is Buffalo’s highest-scoring quarter this season.