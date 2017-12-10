Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 10, 2017 – 10:45 am

It certainly isn’t the only variable that can be attributed to Bills victories, but LeSean McCoy’s workload has an impact on Buffalo’s success in posting ‘W’s.

This season when LeSean McCoy gets 20 carries or more the Bills are 5-0. When he gets less than that the Bills are 1-6. Here’s a look at Buffalo’s stats this season on offense when McCoy gets 20 or more carries and when he doesn’t.