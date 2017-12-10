Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 10, 2017 – 6:34 pm

Here’s a look at the stats that stood out in the Bills overtime win over the Colts.

227 – rushing yards by the Bills

92 – passing yards by the Bills

4.9 – McCoy’s yards per carry

3.6 – Gore’s yards per carry

11 – tackles by Matt Milano (led team)

25% – Colts third down conversion percentage

56% – Bills third down conversion percentage

50% – Colts red zone touchdown efficiency (1-2)

100% – Bills red zone touchdown efficiency (2-2)