Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on December 11, 2017 – 2:39 pm

Bills fans, it’s almost time for the team’s annual Fan Appreciation game! To thank fans for their continued loyalty and support, more than 1,000 prizes will be awarded at the Dolphins vs. Bills game on Sunday, Dec. 17 at New Era Field. Of the winners, 500 will be selected through the My One Buffalo mobile application and about 500 more will be randomly selected by seat location.

Read below to find out how you can enter to win a cool prize, including a pair of Super Bowl LII tickets!

Here’s how to enter to win a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LII:

To be eligible to win, you must be a My One Buffalo member and be located in New York State. If you are not currently a member, there’s still time to register! It’s free!

-To download the My One Buffalo mobile app on an Apple device, click here.

-To download the My One Buffalo mobile app on an Android device, click here.

*View tutorial videos on how to use My One Buffalo 2.0 by clicking here.

Make sure that you’ve enabled Bluetooth AND set location services in the mobile app to “always”. Starting Monday Dec. 11 up until 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, fans will have the opportunity to fill out a form located in the My One Buffalo app to enter to win! One entry per fan. A winner will be notified via email by the end of the Dolphins vs. Bills game.

Conditions apply, please view the Official Rules by clicking here.

In addition to a pair of Super Bowl LII tickets, fans will have the opportunity to win over 1,000 prizes throughout the Bills vs. Dolphins game.

Here’s how to win other prizes while at New Era Field on Dec. 17:

To be eligible to win, you must be a My One Buffalo member logged in through the mobile app. (See above to become a member for free if you aren’t already.) As always, make sure that you’ve enabled Bluetooth AND set location services in the mobile app to “always”. When you come to the Dec. 17th game, look for representatives of the One Buffalo Street Team, who will be at the following locations:

Labatt Blue Zone: Labatt Blue West End Plaza

Fan Zone in the ADPRO Sports Training Center

M&T Bank Gate 6

A One Buffalo Street Team representative will then scan your digital My One Buffalo membership card, which you can find on the My One Buffalo app. Once your membership card has been scanned, you will automatically be entered to win a prize. Winners will be notified via the email address associated with their My One Buffalo membership during the game! The email will direct winners to a designated Guest Service booth located on the 100 level to pick up their prize.

Conditions apply, please view the Official Rules by clicking here.