Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on December 11, 2017 – 4:31 pm

During Buffalo’s Week 14 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the Bills recognized the Northwest Buffalo Community Center, which provides youth with educational and social enrichment programs and offers support to seniors, as the One Buffalo Organization of the Game. In honor of the organization’s contributions and commitment to bettering our community, Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and fullback Pat DiMarco presented the group with a commemorative game ball. Additionally, the Northwest Buffalo Community Center will receive a donation.

With input from the players, the Buffalo Bills will continue to celebrate a different local organization at each home game this season.

Congratulations!