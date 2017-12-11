Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on December 11, 2017 – 12:36 pm

Buffalo Bills games have been a family affair for Mitchell Stone from the start. Stone first purchased two season tickets when the Bills welcomed quarterback Jim Kelly to the franchise in 1986. Being able to watch his all-time favorite player with his family and friends was all it took for Stone to fall in love with the Bills. 30 years later, Stone still makes his way to New Era Field each game day, surrounded now by his children, as well as some of his grandchildren.

Over the years, Stone has made countless memories as a fan. Like many diehard Bills fans, Stone vividly remembers The Comeback Game when the Bills beat the Oilers in overtime, allowing them to advance to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game and eventually earn a spot in Super Bowl XXVII.

“[The] best memory I have is being there with my boys,” stated Stone. “I can remember my son Scott asking me at halftime, ‘Dad do you think we have a chance?’ and I said, ‘Yeah if we come out and score’ and then Houston came out and scored.”

No matter the outcome, Stone and his family are there to see it all.

“Everything about the whole experience up there… it’s hard to describe,” stated Stone. “You’ve got 70,000 people with you. When it comes down to that last two minutes of the game, everyone is just going crazy. It’s fun to stop and look around and all your emotions just go up and down.”

Over the years, Bills football has been passed from generation to generation in the Stone family. As he attends tailgates at New Era Field, Stone relaxes with his grandchildren while his children make food for the whole crew.

Following the tailgate, Stone and his children make their way to the stadium to their seats and get ready to cheer on their current favorite Bills, running back LeSean McCoy, quarterback Tyrod Taylor and center Eric Wood.

As a Season Ticket Member, Stone has enjoyed many perks throughout the years. His favorite is the Bills Bucks Card, which he regularly uses throughout the season.

