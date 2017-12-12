Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 12, 2017 – 9:34 am

It’s the third time he’s been nominated. Bills feature back LeSean McCoy is up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week after his 156-yard rushing performance in a lake effect snowstorm last Sunday.

McCoy was nominated along with Chicago’s Jordan Howard and Miami’s Kenyan Drake. The Bills back had the game-winning touchdown with 1:33 left in overtime to life Buffalo to a 13-7 victory.

Voting for McCoy can be done here is open until Thursday at 3 pm. Fans can also vote on Twitter using #AirandGround and the nominee’s last name.