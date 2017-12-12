Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on December 12, 2017 – 11:34 am

The Buffalo Bills and Jani-King are asking anyone ages 18 and over (or under 18 with proper working papers) interested in shoveling snow inside the stadium to come to New Era Field starting at 9 AM tomorrow (Tuesday, December 12, 2017).

Shovelers can sign up with Jani-King beginning at 9 AM tomorrow and may register to work anytime between 9 AM and 5 PM. Rate of pay is $11 per hour. Lunch and dinner breaks will be provided throughout the shifts in a comfortable warming area. Those interested in shoveling must have proper identification (driver’s license, state ID) to be able to work.

A complimentary Bills game ticket will be given to those that work a four-hour shift or longer. Two tickets will be provided for those that work multiple four-hour shifts.

Prospective snow shovelers are also asked to dress appropriately for the weather and to bring their own shovels (shovels will be provided if you do not have one).

Shovelers may enter off Abbott Road just north of the Team Store and proceed to the Jani-King office trailer east of Parking Lot 6 to register to work.

For more information, please email jksnowevent2017@gmail.com.