Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 12, 2017 – 11:10 am

Running back LeSean McCoy in addition to being up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week is also up for Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Week for his game-winning touchdown run with 1:33 left in overtime against the Colts.

He’s in a pool of nominees with Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger, Carolina QB Cam Newton, Green Bay WR Davante Adams and Jacksonville CB A.J. Bouye. The Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week is the best performer or performance of the week that represents strength in key moments.

Fans can vote for Shady through Friday at 3 PM ET to determine the CASTROL EDGE CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK. The winner will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and then posted on NFL.com.