Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 13, 2017 – 2:23 pm

Fresh off their Monday night win over New England, there were a lot of Dolphins players still healing up from the game on Wednesday. As a result more than a half dozen Dolphins did not practice, most notably Ndamukong Suh and CB Xavien Howard.

DID NOT PRACTICE

DE Andre Branch – Knee

G Jermon Bushrod – Foot

CB Xavien Howard – Illness

QB Matt Moore – Foot

C Mike Pouncey – Hip

DT Ndamukong Suh – Knee

CB Cordrea Tankersley – Ankle/Shoulder

S Michael Thomas – Knee

RB Damien Williams – Shoulder

LIMITED PRACTICE

DT Jordan Phillips – Ankle