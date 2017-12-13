Dolphins down a lot of bodies WednesdayPosted by on December 13, 2017 – 2:23 pm
Fresh off their Monday night win over New England, there were a lot of Dolphins players still healing up from the game on Wednesday. As a result more than a half dozen Dolphins did not practice, most notably Ndamukong Suh and CB Xavien Howard.
DID NOT PRACTICE
DE Andre Branch – Knee
G Jermon Bushrod – Foot
CB Xavien Howard – Illness
QB Matt Moore – Foot
C Mike Pouncey – Hip
DT Ndamukong Suh – Knee
CB Cordrea Tankersley – Ankle/Shoulder
S Michael Thomas – Knee
RB Damien Williams – Shoulder
LIMITED PRACTICE
DT Jordan Phillips – Ankle
Tags: Dolphins injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills