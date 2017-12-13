Inside The Bills

Tyrod a full participantPosted by on December 13, 2017 – 2:13 pm
Tyrod Taylor was a full participant Wednesday after it was initially believed he would be a limited participant.
“At this point it’s pain tolerance. It feels good today,” Taylor said. “I expect it to continue to keep getting better. Since this happened I haven’t had any setbacks with it fortunately.”
Cordy Glenn, Andre Holmes and Kyle Williams were non-participants at practice on Wednesday.
Glenn fell ill and couldn’t participate. Holmes woke up with terrible neck stiffness and couldn’t even turn his head. Williams is dealing with a groin injury that first cropped up last week.
Kelvin Benjamin and Nate Peterman were limited as was LeSean McCoy.
Here’s the full Bills injury report for Wednesday.
DID NOT PRACTICE
OT Cordy Glenn – illness, foot/ankle
WR Andre Holmes – neck
DT Kyle Williams – groin
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
TE Charles Clay – knee
OT Seantrel Henderson – back
RB LeSean McCoy – knee
QB Nate Peterman – concussion
FULL PRACTICE
CB Leonard Johnson – knee
G John Miller – ankle
QB Tyrod Taylor – knee
