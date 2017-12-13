Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 13, 2017 – 2:13 pm

Tyrod Taylor was a full participant Wednesday after it was initially believed he would be a limited participant.

“At this point it’s pain tolerance. It feels good today,” Taylor said. “I expect it to continue to keep getting better. Since this happened I haven’t had any setbacks with it fortunately.”

Cordy Glenn, Andre Holmes and Kyle Williams were non-participants at practice on Wednesday.

Glenn fell ill and couldn’t participate. Holmes woke up with terrible neck stiffness and couldn’t even turn his head. Williams is dealing with a groin injury that first cropped up last week.

Kelvin Benjamin and Nate Peterman were limited as was LeSean McCoy.

Here’s the full Bills injury report for Wednesday.

DID NOT PRACTICE

OT Cordy Glenn – illness, foot/ankle

WR Andre Holmes – neck

DT Kyle Williams – groin

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

TE Charles Clay – knee

OT Seantrel Henderson – back

RB LeSean McCoy – knee

QB Nate Peterman – concussion

FULL PRACTICE

CB Leonard Johnson – knee

G John Miller – ankle

QB Tyrod Taylor – knee