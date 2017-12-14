Inside The Bills

Benjamin, Clay, Kyle limited ThursdayPosted by on December 14, 2017 – 4:43 pm
WR Kelvin Benjamin, TE Charles Clay and DT Kyle Williams participated in practice on a limited basis. Head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on Benjamin following Thursday’s practice.
“He’s working,” said McDermott of Benjamin. “He did a little bit more today than he did yesterday.”
OT Cordy Glenn and WR Andre Holmes also returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s practice.
QBs Tyrod Taylor and Nate Peterman were both full practice participants.
DID NOT PRACTICE
G John Miller – ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
TE Charles Clay – knee
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
WR Andre Holmes – neck
DT Kyle Williams – groin
FULL PRACTICE
OT Seantrel Henderson – back
CB Leonard Johnson – knee
RB LeSean McCoy – knee
QB Nate Peterman – concussion
QB Tyrod Taylor – knee
