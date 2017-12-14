Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 14, 2017 – 4:43 pm

WR Kelvin Benjamin, TE Charles Clay and DT Kyle Williams participated in practice on a limited basis. Head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on Benjamin following Thursday’s practice.

“He’s working,” said McDermott of Benjamin. “He did a little bit more today than he did yesterday.”

OT Cordy Glenn and WR Andre Holmes also returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s practice.

QBs Tyrod Taylor and Nate Peterman were both full practice participants.

DID NOT PRACTICE

G John Miller – ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

TE Charles Clay – knee

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

WR Andre Holmes – neck

DT Kyle Williams – groin

FULL PRACTICE

OT Seantrel Henderson – back

CB Leonard Johnson – knee

RB LeSean McCoy – knee

QB Nate Peterman – concussion

QB Tyrod Taylor – knee