Inside The Bills

Benjamin, Clay, Kyle limited Thursday

Posted by Chris Brown on December 14, 2017 – 4:43 pm

WR Kelvin Benjamin, TE Charles Clay and DT Kyle Williams participated in practice on a limited basis. Head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on Benjamin following Thursday’s practice.

“He’s working,” said McDermott of Benjamin. “He did a little bit more today than he did yesterday.”

OT Cordy Glenn and WR Andre Holmes also returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s practice.

QBs Tyrod Taylor and Nate Peterman were both full practice participants.

 

 

DID NOT PRACTICE
G John Miller – ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
TE Charles Clay – knee
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
WR Andre Holmes – neck
DT Kyle Williams – groin

FULL PRACTICE
OT Seantrel Henderson – back
CB Leonard Johnson – knee
RB LeSean McCoy – knee
QB Nate Peterman – concussion
QB Tyrod Taylor – knee


