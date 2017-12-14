Inside The Bills

Branch, Pouncey, Thomas all sit for MiamiPosted by on December 14, 2017 – 4:50 pm
DE Andre Branch, C Mike Pouncey and S Michael Thomas were all non-participants for a second straight day at practice Thursday for Miami.
Branch and Thomas have been dealing with knee injuries, while Pouncey’s affliction is a hip ailment.
A handful of Dolphins went from non-participants on Wednesday to limited practice players on Thursday including starting CB Xavien Howard and Cordrea Tankersley.
DID NOT PRACTICE
DE Andre Branch – knee
C Mike Pouncey – hip
S Michael Thomas – knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Jermon Bushrod – foot
CB Xavien Howard – illness
CB Cordrea Tankersley – ankle/shoulder
QB Matt Moore – foot
RB Damien Williams – shoulder
FULL PRACTICE
DT Jordan Phillips – ankle
DT Ndamukong Suh – knee
