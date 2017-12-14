Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 14, 2017 – 4:50 pm

DE Andre Branch, C Mike Pouncey and S Michael Thomas were all non-participants for a second straight day at practice Thursday for Miami.

Branch and Thomas have been dealing with knee injuries, while Pouncey’s affliction is a hip ailment.

A handful of Dolphins went from non-participants on Wednesday to limited practice players on Thursday including starting CB Xavien Howard and Cordrea Tankersley.

DID NOT PRACTICE

DE Andre Branch – knee

C Mike Pouncey – hip

S Michael Thomas – knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

G Jermon Bushrod – foot

CB Xavien Howard – illness

CB Cordrea Tankersley – ankle/shoulder

QB Matt Moore – foot

RB Damien Williams – shoulder

FULL PRACTICE

DT Jordan Phillips – ankle

DT Ndamukong Suh – knee