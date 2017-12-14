Inside The Bills

 

Matthews confirms knee & ankle surgery

Posted by Chris Brown on December 14, 2017 – 2:34 pm

Bills WR Jordan Matthews was placed on injured reserve last week. On Thursday he confirmed via his own Twitter account that he underwent knee and ankle surgery.

No word from Matthews on how long his rehab is supposed to take. In the photo link he shows his surgically repaired left knee in a heavy brace and his right ankle in an immobilizer boot.

The receiver is scheduled to become a free agent in March.


