Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 14, 2017 – 2:34 pm

Bills WR Jordan Matthews was placed on injured reserve last week. On Thursday he confirmed via his own Twitter account that he underwent knee and ankle surgery.

I’m praising You in advance Jesus for how you will use me through this 🙌🏾Thank you guys for your prayers, the comeback will be real! #MadeForMore pic.twitter.com/3WgOAJOjO8 — Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) December 14, 2017

No word from Matthews on how long his rehab is supposed to take. In the photo link he shows his surgically repaired left knee in a heavy brace and his right ankle in an immobilizer boot.

The receiver is scheduled to become a free agent in March.