Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 14, 2017 – 4:36 pm

Good job Bills fans. LeSean McCoy has won FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors for his Week 14 performance in the win over Indianapolis in overtime.

Shady had 156 yards on a career-high 32 carries along with the game-winning touchdown in overtime in the 13-7 victory over the Colts.

McCoy is currently fifth in the league in rushing as he also went over 1,000 yards for the season (1,007).

The weekly FedEx Ground® Player of the Week Awards also wins for the local community. Along with the player award, FedEx makes a $2,000 donation in each of the winning player’s names that will go to the USO through FedEx Cares. The donation will be used to support USO programs that keep service members connected to family, home and country as they depart the military and find a new path in civilian life.