Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 14, 2017 – 4:38 pm

Bills rookie QB Nate Peterman practiced for a second straight day with his teammates Thursday, but head coach Sean McDermott said at this point he remains in concussion protocol.

Peterman is currently on step 4 of the return to participation protocol, where he’s permitted to participate in football specific activities, like practice on a non-contact basis.

Step 5 of the return to participation protocol is full clearance for football activity including contact. Whether Peterman gets to that step before the end of the week remains to be seen.

Kelvin

“He’s working. He did a little bit more today than he did yesterday.”

McCoy

“I would say similar to where he was last week. He didn’t do much at all yesterday and came out today and did some things. We’re just trying to be smart overall with his situation.”