Posted by Megan Zenger on December 15, 2017 – 9:50 am

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is proud to announce that Cameron McClelland from Daytona, Florida, has won the 50-50 raffle from the Bills-Colts game. The jackpot was $44,070, with a winning ticket for $22,035.

Congratulations, Cameron!

