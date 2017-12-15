Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 15, 2017 – 4:18 pm

The Dolphins look like they’ll be without RB Damien Williams and starting CB Cordrea Tankersley. Both are doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Bills. That means that Brice McCain will start in place of Tankersley again as he did on Monday night.

The bulk of the run game burden looks like it will fall on Kenyan Drake again as well. Neither Ndamukong Suh nor Cameron Wake practiced on Friday, but they were not listed on the injury report. Both are expected to start Sunday.

OUT

G Jermon Bushrod – foot

DOUBTFUL

RB Damien Williams – shoulder/illness

QB Matt Moore – foot

S Michael Thomas – knee

CB Cordrea Tankersley – ankle/shoulder

QUESTIONABLE

DE Andre Branch – knee

CB Xavien Howard – illness

DT Jordan Phillips – ankle