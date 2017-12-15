Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 15, 2017 – 2:47 pm

It looks like Joe Webb is a lock to serve as the backup quarterback on Sunday. That’s because Nathan Peterman has been declared out for Sunday’s game on the team’s final injury report Friday.

Peterman did not clear the final step of the return-to-participation protocol this week even though he practiced fully each of the past two days. John Miller is the only other player declared out for Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile WR Kelvin Benjamin is questionable for Sunday’s game with his knee injury. He was limited in practice all week after aggravating his knee injury in last week’s snow game.

All other players who appeared on the injury report this week were full participants in practice and removed from the Friday game status report. All of them are expected to be available for the game.