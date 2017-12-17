Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 17, 2017 – 11:05 am

If there was ever an opponent against whom the Bills do not want to give the advantage of time of possession it’s their next two opponents in the Dolphins and Patriots. Today, Buffalo cannot lose the time of possession battle with Miami because when they do have an edge in time with the ball, they’re tough to beat.

Since 2015, the Dolphins have the second-highest winning percentage in football when they win the time of possession battle. Miami has a record of 14-2 (.875) when they have more than 30 minutes of possession time.

Buffalo will have to do better than their average possession time this season of 27:57. That currently ranks 30th in the NFL.

The only other NFL team with a higher winning percentage than the Dolphins since 2015 when they win the time of possession battle are the New England Patriots who have a record of 19-2 (.905) when they have the ball more than 30 minutes.