Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 18, 2017 – 4:24 pm

Just minutes after the Patriots controversial win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh landed New England the AFC East title, one of their newest players made it known how much happier he is now that he’s with the Patriots instead of playing against them.

“The Patriots have been beating me my whole career,” he told reporters in the locker room after the game. “I am glad I’m on this side now. These guys play together as a team. Everybody is out to win. That is one thing that I was looking for.”

His comments are a strong indication that he didn’t feel like his former Bills teammates played together as a team or that everybody was out to win. Whether there’s validity to his comment or not, his latest salvo should go over well in Buffalo’s locker room, considering he had some quality alligator arm tackles in his final season with the Bills.

Gilmore has already made some comments in the past that raised the ire of Bills fans. After signing with the Patriots in free agency, the cornerback was quoted saying he’d get a lot more exposure playing for New England, since the Bills are never on primetime television.

Gilmore had eight tackles and gave up a touchdown to Martavis Bryant in New England’s win on Sunday night.