Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on December 19, 2017 – 9:08 am

At Buffalo’s Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins, the Bills recognized the Belle Center, which provides a variety of educational and social services for children, seniors and families, as the One Buffalo Organization of the Game. In honor of the organization’s contributions and commitment to bettering the Western New York Community, Bills guard John Miller presented the group with a commemorative game ball. Additionally, the Belle Center will receive a donation.

With input from the players, the Bills celebrated a different local organization at each home game this season.

Congratulations to each of the winners!