Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 19, 2017 – 10:19 am

Tre’Davious White is battling for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, but this week he’s up for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for his Week 15 performance against the Dolphins.

White had seven tackles, a game-high three pass breakups and an interception to seal the win with under a minute to play.

White’s competition for the award this week are running backs Kareem Hunt (Chiefs), Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Keelan Cole (Jaguars).

Bills fans can vote for Tre’Davious here through Friday at 3 pm. The Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.