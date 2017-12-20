Inside The Bills

Clay, McCoy limited in practicePosted by on December 20, 2017 – 3:20 pm
We knew that Kelvin Benjamin and E.J. Gaines were not going to practice along with a few other players. In addition TE Charles Clay and RB LeSean McCoy were limited.
Clay’s workload has been scaled back routinely on Wednesdays and as the season has worn on McCoy reps have been reduced in practice as well. Here’s a look at the Bills full injury report.
DID NOT PRACTICE
LB Lorenzo Alexander – rest
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
CB E.J. Gaines – knee
WR Andre Holmes – neck
TE Nick O’Leary – back
DT Kyle Williams – groin
LIMITED PRACTICE
TE Charles Clay – knee
RB LeSean McCoy – knee
G John Miller – ankle
WR Deonte Thompson – back
FULL PRACTICE
QB Nate Peterman – concussion
