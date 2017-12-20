Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 20, 2017 – 3:20 pm

We knew that Kelvin Benjamin and E.J. Gaines were not going to practice along with a few other players. In addition TE Charles Clay and RB LeSean McCoy were limited.

Clay’s workload has been scaled back routinely on Wednesdays and as the season has worn on McCoy reps have been reduced in practice as well. Here’s a look at the Bills full injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

LB Lorenzo Alexander – rest

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

CB E.J. Gaines – knee

WR Andre Holmes – neck

TE Nick O’Leary – back

DT Kyle Williams – groin

LIMITED PRACTICE

TE Charles Clay – knee

RB LeSean McCoy – knee

G John Miller – ankle

WR Deonte Thompson – back

FULL PRACTICE

QB Nate Peterman – concussion