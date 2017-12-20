Inside The Bills

Pats without Burkhead, Branch at practicePosted by on December 20, 2017 – 5:48 pm
A former Bills player and the Patriots most productive running back did not practice on Wednesday. DL Alan Branch and RB Rex Burkhead were both held out of New England’s Wednesday practice.
Burkhead was injured in last week’s game against Pittsburgh.
Here’s a look at the Patriots full injury report.
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Branch, Alan
|DL
|Knee
|Did Not Participate
|Burkhead, Rex
|RB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate
|Bolden, Brandon
|RB
|Groin
|Limited Participation
|Hogan, Chris
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation
|King, Brandon
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
|Lee, Eric
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
|Slater, Matthew
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
|Van Noy, Kyle
|LB
|Calf
|Limited Participation
|Waddle, LaAdrian
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
|White, James
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
