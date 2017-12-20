Inside The Bills

 

Pats without Burkhead, Branch at practice

Posted by Chris Brown on December 20, 2017 – 5:48 pm

A former Bills player and the Patriots most productive running back did not practice on Wednesday. DL Alan Branch and RB Rex Burkhead were both held out of New England’s Wednesday practice.

Burkhead was injured in last week’s game against Pittsburgh.

Here’s a look at the Patriots full injury report.

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday
Branch, Alan DL Knee Did Not Participate
Burkhead, Rex RB Knee Did Not Participate
       
Bolden, Brandon RB Groin Limited Participation
Hogan, Chris WR Shoulder Limited Participation
King, Brandon DB Hamstring Limited Participation
Lee, Eric DL Ankle Limited Participation
Slater, Matthew WR Hamstring Limited Participation
Van Noy, Kyle LB Calf Limited Participation
Waddle, LaAdrian OT Ankle Limited Participation
White, James RB Ankle Limited Participation

