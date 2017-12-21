Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 21, 2017 – 3:26 pm

Some pretty significant pieces to Buffalo’s lineup on offense and defense are trying to work their way back from injury. Kyle Williams did not practice for a second straight day due to a groin injury that he’s been playing with for the last three weeks. Kelvin Benjamin, E.J. Gaines and Nick O’Leary were all among the limited participants Thursday.

“He practiced and did some things,” said McDermott of E.J. Gaines. “We’ll have to see how he is (Friday).”

McDermott said Gaines did take some team reps. As for Benjamin.

“He did some work in there, he’s about the same as E.J.,” McDermott said. “We have a few guys in that same bucket.”

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday.

DID NOT PRACTICE

WR Andre Holmes (neck)

DT Kyle Williams (groin)

LIMITED PRACTICE

WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee)

TE Charles Clay (knee)

CB E.J. Gaines (knee)

G Richie Incognito (rest)

RB LeSean McCoy (knee)

G John Miller (ankle)

TE Nick O’Leary (back)

FULL PRACTICE

QB Nathan Peterman (concussion)

WR Deonte Thompson (back)