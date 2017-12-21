 

Inside The Bills

Patriots RB corps nicked up

Posted by Chris Brown on December 21, 2017 – 10:24 pm

By now most know about Rex Burkhead’s knee injury suffered last week. He did not practice for a second straight day Thursday and is not expected to suit up Sunday against the Bills. But he’s not the only running back on New England’s roster nursing an injury.

RB James White (ankle) and RB Brandon Bolden (groin) are both dealing with injuries as well and were limited in practice again on Thursday. It’s looking more and more likely that Mike Gillislee is active for Sunday’s game against his former teammates.

 Player Pos. Injury   Thursday  
Branch, Alan DL Knee Did Not Participate
Burkhead, Rex RB Knee Did Not Participate
Bolden, Brandon RB Groin Limited Participation
Hogan, Chris WR Shoulder Limited Participation
King, Brandon DB Hamstring Limited Participation
Lee, Eric DL Ankle Limited Participation
Slater, Matthew WR Hamstring Limited Participation
Van Noy, Kyle LB Calf Limited Participation
Waddle, LaAdrian OT Ankle Limited Participation
White, James RB Ankle Limited Participation

