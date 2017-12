Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 21, 2017 – 10:24 pm

By now most know about Rex Burkhead’s knee injury suffered last week. He did not practice for a second straight day Thursday and is not expected to suit up Sunday against the Bills. But he’s not the only running back on New England’s roster nursing an injury.

RB James White (ankle) and RB Brandon Bolden (groin) are both dealing with injuries as well and were limited in practice again on Thursday. It’s looking more and more likely that Mike Gillislee is active for Sunday’s game against his former teammates.

Player Pos. Injury Thursday Branch, Alan DL Knee Did Not Participate Burkhead, Rex RB Knee Did Not Participate Bolden, Brandon RB Groin Limited Participation Hogan, Chris WR Shoulder Limited Participation King, Brandon DB Hamstring Limited Participation Lee, Eric DL Ankle Limited Participation Slater, Matthew WR Hamstring Limited Participation Van Noy, Kyle LB Calf Limited Participation Waddle, LaAdrian OT Ankle Limited Participation White, James RB Ankle Limited Participation

