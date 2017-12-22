Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on December 22, 2017 – 9:59 am

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is proud to announce that Stanley Rola has won the 50-50 raffle for the Bills-Dolphins game. The jackpot was $71,486, with a winning ticket for $35,743.

Rola bought a ticket with his friend Stan Brese, who he has attended games with for over 15 years. The two plan to spend the money on vacations.

Congratulations, Stanley!