Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 22, 2017 – 5:43 pm

Neither Rex Burkhead nor Alan Branch were expected to be ready to play on Sunday against the Bills for New England and that has proven to be the case.

Branch is out again this week with a knee injury and RB Rex Burkhead is out with the same malady.

A long list of Patriots are questionable including fellow running backs James White and Brandon Bolden. Their questionable nature for Sunday’s game almost ensures that Mike Gillislee will be active this weekend after being a healthy scratch for the past six weeks.

LB Kyle Van Noy and WR Chris Hogan are among the other notable players who are questionable for the game.

