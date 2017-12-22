 

Inside The Bills

Burkhead, Branch out for Patriots Sunday

Posted by Chris Brown on December 22, 2017 – 5:43 pm

Neither Rex Burkhead nor Alan Branch were expected to be ready to play on Sunday against the Bills for New England and that has proven to be the case.

Branch is out again this week with a knee injury and RB Rex Burkhead is out with the same malady.

A long list of Patriots are questionable including fellow running backs James White and Brandon Bolden. Their questionable nature for Sunday’s game almost ensures that Mike Gillislee will be active this weekend after being a healthy scratch for the past six weeks.

LB Kyle Van Noy and WR Chris Hogan are among the other notable players who are questionable for the game.

Player              Pos.                  Injury               Status

Branch, Alan DL Knee OUT
Burkhead, Rex RB Knee OUT
Bolden, Brandon RB Groin Questionable
Hogan, Chris WR Shoulder Questionable
King, Brandon DB Hamstring Questionable
Lee, Eric DL Ankle Questionable
Slater, Matthew WR Hamstring Questionable
Van Noy, Kyle LB Calf Questionable
Waddle, LaAdrian OT Ankle Questionable
White, James RB Ankle Questionable

Tags:
Posted in Inside the Bills