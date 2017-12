Posted by Chris Brown on December 22, 2017 – 5:43 pm

Neither Rex Burkhead nor Alan Branch were expected to be ready to play on Sunday against the Bills for New England and that has proven to be the case.

Branch is out again this week with a knee injury and RB Rex Burkhead is out with the same malady.

A long list of Patriots are questionable including fellow running backs James White and Brandon Bolden. Their questionable nature for Sunday’s game almost ensures that Mike Gillislee will be active this weekend after being a healthy scratch for the past six weeks.

LB Kyle Van Noy and WR Chris Hogan are among the other notable players who are questionable for the game.

Player Pos. Injury Status

Branch, Alan DL Knee OUT Burkhead, Rex RB Knee OUT Bolden, Brandon RB Groin Questionable Hogan, Chris WR Shoulder Questionable King, Brandon DB Hamstring Questionable Lee, Eric DL Ankle Questionable Slater, Matthew WR Hamstring Questionable Van Noy, Kyle LB Calf Questionable Waddle, LaAdrian OT Ankle Questionable White, James RB Ankle Questionable

Tags: Patriots injury report Posted in Inside the Bills