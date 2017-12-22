WR Holmes out, Benjamin, Gaines questionablePosted by on December 22, 2017 – 5:42 pm
Head coach Sean McDermott spelled it out Friday morning and the final injury report for the Bills confirmed it.
WR Andre Holmes will miss Sunday’s game with a neck injury. Kelvin Benjamin and E.J. Gaines are both questionable, but Benjamin said he expects to play Sunday against the Patriots. Gaines might be a bit more on the iffy side after suffering a knee injury in last week’s game.
Kyle Williams is also questionable, but expected to play.
OUT
WR Andre Holmes – neck
QUESTIONABLE
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
CB E.J. Gaines – knee
G John Miller – ankle
TE Nick O’Leary – back
DT Kyle Williams – groin
Tags: Bills injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills