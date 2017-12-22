Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 22, 2017 – 5:42 pm

Head coach Sean McDermott spelled it out Friday morning and the final injury report for the Bills confirmed it.

WR Andre Holmes will miss Sunday’s game with a neck injury. Kelvin Benjamin and E.J. Gaines are both questionable, but Benjamin said he expects to play Sunday against the Patriots. Gaines might be a bit more on the iffy side after suffering a knee injury in last week’s game.

Kyle Williams is also questionable, but expected to play.

OUT

WR Andre Holmes – neck

QUESTIONABLE

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

CB E.J. Gaines – knee

G John Miller – ankle

TE Nick O’Leary – back

DT Kyle Williams – groin