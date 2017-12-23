Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 23, 2017 – 10:01 am

Amidst the Bills chase for an AFC playoff berth, head coach Sean McDermott, in his first year at the helm is close to achieving a mark rarely accomplished by Bills first-year head coaches.

With an 8-6 record, Sean McDermott has a chance to be the fifth coach in Bills history (of the 20 they’ve had) to have a record over .500 in his first full season with the team. Here’s a look at the coaches who have been able to post a better than .500 record in year one.

Bills’ Coaches – Record Over .500 in 1st Full Season w/Team

Lou Saban, 1962 7-6-1

Joe Collier, 1966 9-4-1 *

Wade Phillips, 1998 10-6 *

Mike Mularkey, 2004 9-7

Sean McDermott, 2017 8-6

* team made postseason

Note: Marv Levy’s first “full” season was the strike-shortened 1987 season, when the Bills went 7-8. They did go 12-4 the following year.