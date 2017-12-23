Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 23, 2017 – 1:38 pm

Three weeks ago against the Bills, Tom Brady was intercepted by Tre’Davious White on a third-down pass play in the fourth quarter. That play resulted in Rob Gronkowski’s suspension-inducing late hit on White. It also started a rough stretch for the Patriots on third down.

Beginning with that play, Brady has thrown more third-down picks than third-down completions resulting in first downs. New England has had 22 third down plays counting White’s INT and they have just three conversions versus four interceptions and a pair of sacks.

The Bills are hoping that trend continues today

Patriots’ Offense – Last 22 3rd-Down Plays

Brady – Comp-Att – 7-18

Comp for 1st Down – 2 (Amendola, Cooks)

Interceptions – 4

Sacks – 2

Rushes – 2

For 1st Down – 1

Brady has five third-down interceptions total this season. It’s the most for him in any season since 2004 when he had seven.