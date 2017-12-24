Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 24, 2017 – 10:14 am

The Bills have been in the top half of the league in red zone touchdown efficiency almost all season long. With two games to play they rank seventh in the NFL scoring touchdowns at a clip of just under 60 percent (59.5%). The last few weeks however, they’ve been scoring five to seven percent higher in the red zone.

In fact, when comparing the results of Buffalo’s last 18 red zone possessions to their first 19 this season, they’re scoring touchdowns close to 15 percent more of the time.

Bills’ Offense – Red-Zone Touchdowns in 2017

First 19 RZ drives: 10 TDs (52.6 pct)

Last 18 RZ drives: 12 TDs (66.7 pct)

It should be noted that the Patriots defense is number one in the league at taking the ball away in the red zone with six takeaways this season, including four in the last five games.

One of those came against the Bills on their opening drive in the Week 13 matchup. Eric Lee intercepted Tyrod Taylor at the one-yard line on a pass intended for LeSean McCoy.