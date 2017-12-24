Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 24, 2017 – 9:08 am

It has finally rounded into form. Buffalo’s run game is back among the league’s best as the offensive staff has gone almost exclusively to the power scheme that has helped the Bills lead the league in rushing the last two seasons. In the first meeting against the Patriots, Buffalo ripped off 183 yards on the ground. That’s the most for a Bills team against the Patriots in Bill Belichick’s tenure as New England head coach. But there was one catch.

The Patriots did not surrender a rushing touchdown to the Bills in the first meeting. In fact, they didn’t surrender a single touchdown in their 23-3 victory.

New England ranks last in the league in yards per carry average against (4.93) and have struggled to stop the run with any consistency this season. With DT Alan Branch not expected to play, their run defense could be even weaker up the middle. Here’s a look at just how bad the Patriots run defense has been this season and was against Buffalo three weeks ago.

Patriots’ Rush Defense, 2017

Category Season (NFL rank) Wk 13 vs Buf

Opp Yds/Rush 4.93 (last) 7.04

Opp Rush Yds/Gm 122.3 (26th) 183 *

Opp Rush TDs 6 (t-2nd) 0

* most by Buffalo team in any game vs. New England since Nov. 15th 1998 (213 yards).