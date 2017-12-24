Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 24, 2017 – 11:15 am

By now most Bills fans are familiar with the Bills takeaway trend this season. It started off hot, then cooled off and heated back up last week with three interceptions against the Dolphins in a win. Their timing could be good against a Patriots offense that has been in the Christmas spirit of giving recently.

New England has had more giveaways and giveaway points surrendered in the last four games than they did in their first 10 games of the season.

Patriots – Giveaways & Giveaway Points Allowed

First 10 games: 5 giveaways led to 14 giveaway points

Last 4 games: 6 giveaways led to 24 giveaway points

Buffalo did contribute to the total in the last four games with Tre’Davious White’s interception in Week 13.