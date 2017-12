Posted by Chris Brown on December 24, 2017 – 7:32 am

The Patriots added one of their starters to the injury report Sunday morning.

Starting left tackle need soldier is listed as questionable after coming down with an illness.

The only backup at tackle for the Patriots is LaAdrian Waddle and he’s questionable with an ankle injury.

New England’s other starting tackle Marcus Cannon was recently placed on injured reserve.

Posted in Inside the Bills