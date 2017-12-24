Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 24, 2017 – 11:10 am

In our feature on Buffalo’s brand new secondary we chronicled how the Bills lead the league in fewest passing touchdowns allowed (11). Unfortunately the situation is much different when it comes to preventing rushing touchdowns.

Buffalo is last in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed giving up 19 so far this season. The first meeting against the Patriots was a microcosm of these two divergent statistics.

The Bills did not let Tom Brady throw a touchdown pass in the first meeting with the Patriots three weeks ago, but they did give up a pair of rushing touchdowns to Rex Burkhead.

Buffalo’s defense likely doesn’t care which means of preventing touchdowns happens, so long as they prevent them, but the run defense in the red zone obviously has to be at their best today.