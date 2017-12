Posted by Chris Brown on December 24, 2017 – 7:45 pm

Here are the stats that stood out in the Bills loss to New England.

0% – Buffalo’s touchdown percentage in the red zone, where they went 0-4, with one touchdown taken away on replay review.

67% – New England’s touchdown percentage in the red zone, where they were 4-6.

21 – Point differential in the second half. New England outscored Buffalo 24-3.

0% – Bills conversion percentage on fourth down (0-2)

100% – Patriots conversion percentage on fourth down (1-1)

3 – Number of Bills possessions that went 10 plays or more (16, 13, 10)

9 – Points scored off those three long Bills possessions (3 FGs)

4 – Plays of 30 yards or more by the Bills (46, 39, 35, 33)

0 – Plays of 30 yards or more by the Patriots

33% – Bills offensive scoring efficiency (3 FGs on nine possessions)

70% – Patriots offensive scoring efficiency (4 TDs, 3 FGs)

147 – total yards from scrimmage for LeSean McCoy

It’s the fifth straight game in which McCoy has posted 100 total yards from scrimmage or more against the Patriots.

6 – Number of times Tyrod Taylor was sacked

2 – Number of times Tom Brady was sacked

