Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 26, 2017 – 3:13 pm

By now most Bills fans know Buffalo must win Sunday in Miami and need either a Baltimore loss OR a Chargers AND Titans loss to claim an AFC Wild Card berth. Believe it or not the first and second Wild Card spots (5th & 6th seeds) are both possible for the Bills. There are far fewer scenarios in which Buffalo can be the higher seeded Wild Card and they’d be on the road regardless if they qualify. But here are the three combinations of outcomes the Bills would need this weekend to make the fifth seed for them possible.

For Buffalo to be the fifth seed the following would need to happen

Bills win

Jaguars beat Titans

Bengals beat Ravens

Patriots beat Jets

OR

Bills win

Jets beat Patriots

Steelers beat Browns

Bengals beat Ravens

Jaguars beat Titans

OR

Bills win

Jets beat Patriots

Browns beat Steelers

Bengals beat Ravens

Jaguars beat Titans