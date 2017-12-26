Inside The Bills

Scenarios that would make Bills the fifth seedPosted by on December 26, 2017 – 3:13 pm
By now most Bills fans know Buffalo must win Sunday in Miami and need either a Baltimore loss OR a Chargers AND Titans loss to claim an AFC Wild Card berth. Believe it or not the first and second Wild Card spots (5th & 6th seeds) are both possible for the Bills. There are far fewer scenarios in which Buffalo can be the higher seeded Wild Card and they’d be on the road regardless if they qualify. But here are the three combinations of outcomes the Bills would need this weekend to make the fifth seed for them possible.
For Buffalo to be the fifth seed the following would need to happen
Bills win
Jaguars beat Titans
Bengals beat Ravens
Patriots beat Jets
OR
Bills win
Jets beat Patriots
Steelers beat Browns
Bengals beat Ravens
Jaguars beat Titans
OR
Bills win
Jets beat Patriots
Browns beat Steelers
Bengals beat Ravens
Jaguars beat Titans
